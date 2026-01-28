We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
From First Impression to Lasting Impact: How LG and Suntec Singapore Are Redefining Visual Storytelling at Scale
In today’s event spaces, first impressions are made long before the opening remarks. Capturing attention early – and holding it – has become essential to how venues engage audiences. At Suntec Singapore International Convention & Exhibition Centre, one of Singapore’s most recognized MICE destinations, that challenge has sparked the next evolution of a familiar landmark.
Formerly known as “The Big Picture,” the venue’s iconic large-format LED display has been reborn as The Big Picture Wall. Reimagined and reinvigorated through a renewed partnership with LG Electronics Singapore, the installation shows how integrated display technology can do more than impress – it can reshape how stories are told at scale.
A Digital Canvas Designed for Impact
Originally launched over a decade ago, Suntec Singapore’s Big Picture has long served as a visual focal point for exhibitions, global brand conferences and other major events. As content has become more immersive and expectations have risen, the time was right for an upgrade – not simply in size or resolution, but in capability.
The renewed Big Picture Wall delivers stunning visuals that command attention while supporting diverse content formats. From live events and product showcases to experiential storytelling, it functions as a versatile digital canvas built to adapt to different event needs. But what truly sets the project apart isn’t just what audiences see, it’s all the behind-the-scenes work that made this feat of innovation possible.
More Than a Screen: A Total Solution Approach
For us, this project was never about supplying LED displays alone. From the outset, we approached it as a total solution – encompassing consultation, system design, installation, integration and ongoing operation and maintenance.
By staying closely involved beyond deployment, we help ensure the Big Picture Wall delivers consistent performance day after day, regardless of an event’s scale or complexity. Designed in close alignment with Suntec Singapore’s operational needs, the solution balances visually impact with practicality – supporting seamless content management, durability over time and flexibility for future expansion.
A Partnership Built on Trust and Vision
The Big Picture Wall also represents the strength of a partnership that has grown over time. “This project is a landmark example of how LG Electronics Singapore continues to lead in large-scale LED solutions,” said Fabian Lee Kunho, managing director of LG Electronics Singapore. “Our role goes beyond technology. We work as a trusted partner, supporting our clients from concept through long-term operation.”
That collaborative approach is echoed by Suntec Singapore.
“Video content has become one of the most powerful ways for brands to tell their stories,” said Arun Madhok, CEO of Suntec Singapore International Convention & Exhibition Centre. “With the new Big Picture Wall, we are empowering our clients to elevate their brand presence and create visually compelling experiences for a global audience.”
Setting the Benchmark for Future Venues
Projects like the Big Picture Wall demonstrate how integrated display solutions can redefine venue experiences – creating new value for operators while giving event organizers more powerful tools to engage audiences. The installation also reinforces Singapore’s standing as a global hub for high-profile exhibitions, conferences and live events.
For us, the Big Picture Wall represents another step forward in shaping how spaces communicate and connect. For Suntec Singapore, it’s a bold visual statement that ensures every story told within its walls is seen, felt and remembered.
