[Earth Day with LG 🌎] LG Earns Top Rating in MindClick Sustainability Assessment Program for Marriott

SEOUL, April 20, 2022 – LG Electronics (LG) has received the highest possible rating in the 2021 MindClick Sustainability Assessment Program (MSAP) for Marriott International. As a supplier of hotel TVs and digital signage displays for 14 Marriott brands, LG has earned the “Leader” rating for seven consecutive years and remains the only display manufacturer to receive the distinction.

Announced ahead of Earth Day, the “Leader” rating demonstrates LG’s “exemplary use of environmentally and socially responsible practices throughout the life cycle of all product lines, from material choice to end-of-life solutions,” verified by MindClick through a rigorous audit process. The MSAP is an annual assessment of Marriott suppliers that evaluates the sustainability of their products’ lifecycle.

The assessment program evaluates products based on their operational footprint with environmental and social metrics such as energy, carbon, water reduction and human and labor rights. It also measures metrics such as carbon footprint from product use and distribution, recyclability, as well as use of sustainable materials and avoidance of chemicals of high concern. Suppliers are recognized in one of three levels: Starter, Achiever and Leader. In 2021, LG achieved top scores in seven of the nine evaluation categories.

Hotel TVs and displays from LG Business Solutions earned Leader status in several key categories: