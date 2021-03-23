We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Happiness League Honors Superhero Teachers for Helping Students’ Mental Wellness
Announced by LG’s US office on the United Nation’s International Day of Happiness (March 20), The Happiness League is honoring “Superhero Teachers” from across the United States for their heroic efforts equipping students with social and emotional wellness skills needed to persevere and succeed in life. These champions of social-emotional learning have gone above and beyond to support today’s youth as the global pandemic, coupled with rising social and political discord, worsened a growing national mental health crisis.
America’s youth face an exceptionally high risk, with 63 percent of young adults reporting symptoms of anxiety and depression, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.*
“This month marks a full year of social restrictions that have created a potentially dangerous tipping point for the mental health of America’s youth,” said Christine Ackerson, head of corporate social responsibility for LG Electronics USA, whose flagship CSR program, Life’s Good: Experience Happiness, is behind The Happiness League initiative.
Whether logging on to teach virtually or donning PPE in classrooms every day, teachers have had to reimagine how to engage their students and ensure safe and positive learning environments in the new environment. Teachers worked on the front lines and played a crucial role in maintaining consistency, normalcy and inspiration for America’s children. “They are truly superheroes providing our youth with the courage to endure and prosper, and deserve special recognition,” Ackerson said.
These educators inspire their students to embrace six sustainable happiness skills: gratitude, human connection, positive outlook, purpose, generosity and mindfulness.
Over the next several weeks, 50 Superhero Teachers across the United States that personify these “Super Skills” will be inducted into The Happiness League and honored by LG and its Experience Happiness partners – Be Strong, CASEL, Discovery Education, Inner Explorer and The Greater Good Science Center – for their dedication and inspiration to young people. Each teacher will be awarded an LG UltraWide computer monitor and receive a commemorative superhero cape highlighting their super skill.
The award-winning Life’s Good: Experience Happiness program already has reached more than 4 million students with a science-based curriculum developed to equip youth with the skills necessary to better cope with stress and anxiety, build resilience and support a life-long happiness mindset. Backed by decades of scientific research, Experience Happiness worked with experts in social-emotional learning, education and the science of happiness to identify the six happiness skills, which can be learned, practiced and strengthened.
By LG USA Staff
