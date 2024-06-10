Advocating Sustainable Living and ‘Better life for all’ in Indonesia

In line with this overarching mission, LG Indonesia recently launched its ‘Better life for all’campaigns to inspire the country’s younger generation to adopt sustainable lifestyles. This exciting event focused on promoting a sustainable food culture and raising awareness of food issues in a time when food waste and food insecurity is high in Indonesia.

The country faces an alarming food waste issue, ranking second globally with an annual generation of 20.93 million tons, according to the United Nations Environment Program Food Waste Index Report 2021. This waste results in economic losses ranging from IDR 213 to 551 trillion per year1 and exacerbates food insecurity, with Indonesia ranking 77th out of 125 countries on the 2023 Global Hunger Index.2 LG aspires to fight food waste and insecurity issues by engaging the younger generation, who make up over 50 percent of Indonesia’s population.