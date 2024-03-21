Clean Water and Sustainable Lifestyle: LG’s Mindful Innovations

The washer’s two cleaning courses – Quick Wash and Extra Wash – use water heated to 65 degrees Celsius and LG’s water-saving Bubble-Jet technology to ensure a thorough and sanitary cleaning. Great for a speedy wash when time is of the essence, the Quick Wash course takes just 30 seconds to run. For a complete clean and dry, the Extra Wash course first washes the tumbler with multi-directional water jets, and then gently dries it with hot, powerful airflow.

Through its innovative water-purifying and hygiene-enhancing home appliances, LG is empowering people everywhere to live healthier and more sustainably. The company hopes that everyone has the opportunity this World Water Day to reflect on their relationship with water, and consider what they can do to make a positive difference, starting with small steps at home.

1 Issued by the Korea Institute for Water Technology Certification (KIWATEC) following South Korea’s Law for the Management of Drinking Water. LG PuriCare water purifier exceeds the required standard for the removal of heavy metals, including mercury, lead, iron, aluminum, copper, arsenic, cadmium, zinc, and manganese.

2 UVnano is a compound word of UV (ultraviolet) and nanometer, the unit of UV.

3 Internal evaluations based on test results conducted by Korean test institutes KTL (21.3) and KCL (21.2) on the UV-LED module (on Self Care mode) demonstrated 99.99 percent sterilizing effectiveness within the water outlet of the PuriCare water purifier. Results may differ depending on actual usage and other external factors.

4 According to a 2011 study by the Water Footprint Network, approximately 1.4 gallons (5.3 liters) of water are needed to produce a standard single-use plastic water or soda bottle. (https://foodprint.org/blog/plastic-water-bottle/)

5 Americans are estimated to use 120 billion disposable cups annually. Substituting a single disposable cup daily would conserve 23 pounds of greenhouse gas emissions, 281 gallons of water, and prevent 16 pounds of solid waste from reaching landfills annually. (https://foodprint.org/blog/reusable-coffee-cup-ban/)

6 The Bubble-Jet nozzle employed in the Quick Wash mode of the LG mycup tumbler washer for the field test provides 17 percent reduction in water usage. Based on the results of joint research conducted by LG in collaboration with Seoul National University. Results may differ depending on load compositions and environmental factors.