[Earth Day with LG🌎] Celebrating Sustainability and Environmental Stewardship with Earth Day Fair

Earth Day, observed annually on April 22, serves as an essential call to action for the preservation of our planet for future generations. LG is dedicated to promoting this cause through local initiatives, underlining the impact of every action in protecting our environment.

LG USA aims to foster a greater appreciation for our environment and promote sustainable practices, with the goal of instigating positive change and contributing to the long-term health of our planet. The company is actively seeking to make a real difference by inspiring the next generation of conservationists and addressing urgent issues such as the extinction crisis and climate change.