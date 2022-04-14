[Earth Day with LG 🌎] How Green Living Can Sprout in Your Home

In line with this emerging home gardening trend, LG unveiled LG tiiun, an indoor gardening appliance, at CES 2022. The first prototype was revealed at CES 2020, and since then LG has worked tirelessly to optimize its size and weight so that the most novice of gardeners can cultivate vegetables, herbs and even flowers at home all year round. Featuring two shelves with each capable of holding up to six all-in-one seed packages along with three different seed kits, users can now bring life to a variety of home-grown green goodness in just four to eight weeks.*