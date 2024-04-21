We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
[Earth Day with LG🌎] LG’s Earth Day Commitment: Taking Part in the Fight Against Plastic Pollution
Earth Day, celebrated annually on April 22, serves as a reminder of our collective responsibility to appreciate and protect our magnificent planet. It calls upon each of us to take significant actions towards fostering a healthier environment and a brighter tomorrow. This year, the theme of Earth Day is ‘Planet vs Plastic,’ chosen to highlight the urgent need to address the widespread problem of plastic pollution. Aligned with this is the ambitious goal announced by EARTHDAY.ORG to reduce plastic production by 60 percent by 2040. From saying “no” to single-use plastics to embracing appliances made using recycled plastics, everyone can play a part in putting society on the path to a plastic-free future.
A company with a comprehensive ESG vision for a ‘Better Life For All,’ LG is involved in a wide range of initiatives that help the wellbeing of people and the planet. Its actions on plastic reduction is coupled with intensifying efforts to develop product solutions, and implement lifecycle strategies, that empower users to play a more active role in bringing about positive change. As these endeavors suggest, LG is committed to promoting a sustainable future while enhancing the wellbeing of individuals and communities worldwide.
LG’s Innovative Washer Helps Curb Microplastic Emission
Microplastics, minute plastic particles less than 5 millimeters in size, have permeated oceans, soil and even the air we breathe. Their widespread distribution raises concerns for both the environment and human health.1 The washing of synthetic textiles is a significant source of microplastics released to oceans globally, accounting for up to 35 percent. This translates to around 200,000 to 500,000 tons of textile-related microplastics entering the marine environment every year.2
In an attempt to help people contribute to the mitigation of plastic pollution, LG’s new washer comes with the Microplastic Care cycle preinstalled.3 When set to this specialized cycle, the washer utilizes a ‘swinging’ motion and the TurboWash™ 360 feature to minimize fabric friction, providing gentle yet effective cleaning while reducing microplastic ‘shedding’ from garments by up to 60 percent.4
Additionally, the latest LG front-loader comes with AI Wash, which leverages the company’s Deep Learning Artificial Intelligence (AI) Direct Drive™ Motor and 6 Motion™ technology. Selecting the optimal washing motions based on fabric type, AI Wash provides improved fabric protection to help extend the lifespan of clothing.5 The new washer also optimizes detergent usage with ezDispense™, which automatically dispenses the right amount of liquid detergent for each load.6
LG’s Plastic-reducing Initiatives for a Better Life
With a staggering one million plastic bottles used every minute, and up to five trillion plastic bags used annually, plastic waste is polluting our world at an alarming rate.7 Although they undoubtedly make daily life more convenient, home appliances are a substantial contributor to the problem of plastic waste. Recognizing this, LG has greatly expanded its recycling programs for discarded appliances, fostering a sustainable cycle that shows a better way forward for industry and the world.
LG has implemented a resource circulation program that now spans 52 countries, with the LG Recycling Center in South Korea playing a central role. Raw materials such as iron, copper, aluminum and plastic are extracted from old home appliances, then sorted and processed before ultimately being ‘reborn’ as new lifestyle appliances, such as the LG Styler™ ShoeCase and ShoeCare, LG PuriCare™ AeroFurniture and LG tiiun mini.
Catering to the needs of diverse customer segments, these innovative lifestyle appliances from LG feature outer surfaces made from recycled plastics. Through making upcycling a part of its process, the company is both reinforcing sustainability throughout the entire product lifecycle and presenting eco-concerned customers with a compelling range of stylish and practical solutions that speak to their values, as well as their tastes.
LG’s ongoing commitment to addressing the importance of recycled materials was also on show at IFA 2023 in Berlin, Germany, last September. The company’s exhibition booth hosted a number of activities to raise awareness of the importance of plastic recycling, including the planting of resin-pallet ‘trees’ at the LG Sustainable Village’s Upcycling Workshop Zone.
In 2022, LG recovered 472,876 tons of electronic waste from 52 countries, and has collected a cumulative total of 3,998,382 tons since 2007. The company used 32,987 tons of recycled plastics in its products in 2022, a 24 percent increase from 2021.
LG’s worldwide resource circulation program, aligned with the goals of the company’s Better Life Plan 2030, aims to increase the waste-recycling rate at LG production sites to 95 percent by 2030. Additionally, LG has set itself the target of using 600,000 tons of recycled plastics (cumulative) by 2030. Furthermore, LG intends to reach another major milestone – the collection of 8 million tons (cumulative) of discarded appliances by 2030.
LG remains resolute in the pursuit of its Better Life For All vision. The company’s state-of-the-art appliances offer convenient ways for customers to contribute to environmental protection, while its sustainability-focused recycling programs and production practices show a belief in the possibility of a brighter tomorrow.
