[Earth Day with LG🌎] LG’s Earth Day Commitment: Taking Part in the Fight Against Plastic Pollution

Earth Day, celebrated annually on April 22, serves as a reminder of our collective responsibility to appreciate and protect our magnificent planet. It calls upon each of us to take significant actions towards fostering a healthier environment and a brighter tomorrow. This year, the theme of Earth Day is ‘Planet vs Plastic,’ chosen to highlight the urgent need to address the widespread problem of plastic pollution. Aligned with this is the ambitious goal announced by EARTHDAY.ORG to reduce plastic production by 60 percent by 2040. From saying “no” to single-use plastics to embracing appliances made using recycled plastics, everyone can play a part in putting society on the path to a plastic-free future.

A company with a comprehensive ESG vision for a ‘Better Life For All,’ LG is involved in a wide range of initiatives that help the wellbeing of people and the planet. Its actions on plastic reduction is coupled with intensifying efforts to develop product solutions, and implement lifecycle strategies, that empower users to play a more active role in bringing about positive change. As these endeavors suggest, LG is committed to promoting a sustainable future while enhancing the wellbeing of individuals and communities worldwide.