[Graphics News] Sustainability Priorities at a Glance

It was in 2018 that LG Electronics announced its sustainable management objectives and its strategy to achieve these goals. Earlier this year, LG embarked on an ESG-based directives largely rooted in the sustainability goals. Then on July 21, LG published its 2021 Sustainability Report, a “report card” of its progress over the past three years since the announcement.

Here we take a look at some of LG’s key ESG priorities and future objectives.