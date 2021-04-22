Home Entertainment That’s Healthier for Consumers, Friendlier to the Planet

Sustainability is commonly used to refer to a broad range of activities and initiatives geared towards maintaining the health of the environment and promoting a lifestyle more in balance with nature. However, it is not something that can be achieved through focusing on any one area, or through the efforts of any one person. Sustainability requires everyone to play their part and reassess – and in many cases, change – the way they live, work and play.

As a leading consumer electronics manufacturer, LG has long been a proponent of doing right by the consumer and the planet, an approach that can clearly be seen in its latest home entertainment products, including its acclaimed OLED TVs. Sustainability is factored into every stage of LG OLED TV’s lifecycle, from product development to manufacturing and usage and even disposal.