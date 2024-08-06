LG Attains Top 1% Status in S&P Global’s Sustainability Yearbook 2024

Regarding corporate governance, LG’s corporate ethics, innovative management and transparent disclosures have been commended. To foster an environment where every employee worldwide can uphold its corporate ethics, LG has distributed its Code of Ethics and Code of Conduct in over 10 languages globally. This year, it introduced a unified Human Rights Principle to establish a consistent policy across borders, demonstrating the company’s respect for human rights and commitment to international standards. Moreover, following the designation of LG Smart Park in Changwon as a Lighthouse Factory by the World Economic Forum in 2022, the company’s Tennessee plant in the US achieved the same recognition last year, establishing a track record of successful innovative management practices.