LG Earns “Top 1%” Sustainability Ranking From S&P Global for Second Consecutive Year

Achievements 13/02/2025

Company Recognized as One of the World’s Most
Responsible and Sustainability-Focused Corporate Citizens

LG Earns “Top 1%” Sustainability Ranking From S&P Global for Second Consecutive Year

SEOUL, Feb. 13, 2025 — LG Electronics (LG) has once again secured a “Top 1%” ranking in S&P Global’s Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), marking the second consecutive year it has received this distinction. Scoring 77 out of 100, LG achieved the highest marks among the 66 companies in the CSA’s Leisure Equipment & Products and Consumer Electronics industry category.

 

LG’s consistent performance across multiple assessment categories reflects its commitment to responsible environmental, social and governance (ESG) management. The company received high marks in environmental criteria, demonstrating strong performance in waste and pollutants management, energy management program and climate strategy. It also scored well in social categories, including human rights, supply chain management and customer relations. Additionally, LG earned high ratings in governance for its transparency in reporting sustainability-related information.

 

S&P Global’s CSA provides a comprehensive evaluation of companies’ ESG performance, identifying the top 1 percent, 5 percent and 10 percent in each industry. Out of 7,690 companies across 62 industries assessed in the latest evaluation, only 66 achieved the “Top 1%” ranking.

 

Securing this recognition for consecutive years highlights LG’s growing global acknowledgment as a leader in ESG management. The CSA serves as a key benchmark for investors worldwide, reinforcing LG’s commitment to sustainable business practices.

 

To realize its Better Life for All vision, LG has established six strategic tasks for ESG management. These are focused on what LG terms the “3Cs” for the planet (carbon neutrality, circularity and clean technology), and the “3Ds” for people (design for all, decent workplace and diversity & inclusion).

 

LG is furthering its commitment to sustainability with plans to transition to 100 percent renewable energy at all domestic and U.S. business sites, as well as international manufacturing facilities, by 2050. As part of its climate action strategy, the company aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030.

 

Notably, LG became the first home appliance company in South Korea to have its corporate greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). The company is committed to reducing absolute Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHG emissions by 54.6 percent by 2030, using 2017 as the baseline year. Additionally, LG is committed to cutting Scope 3 emissions from the use of sold products by 20 percent per functional unit by 2030, based on a 2020 baseline.

 

Additionally, LG is enhancing resource efficiency by increasing the use of recycled plastics sourced from waste appliances and developing paper-based cushioning materials to reduce plastic use in packaging.

 

LG remains dedicated to fostering a strong corporate culture rooted in ethical business practices. The company has implemented its Code of Ethics and Code of Conduct across all business sites and has established Human Rights Principles to uphold corporate integrity. LG continues to transparently communicate its business direction and corporate value enhancement plans, including the Future Vision 2030, the LG Electronics India IPO and shareholder return policies, ensuring meaningful engagement with stakeholders.

 

Furthermore, LG has reinforced its corporate governance structure by establishing clear guidelines on the independence, diversity and expertise of its independent directors, along with the implementation of its corporate governance charter.

 

“As a responsible global corporate citizen, LG remains dedicated to upholding the principles of good ESG management and will continue striving toward a future of shared, sustainable growth,” said Hong Sung-min, head of LG’s ESG Strategy Division.

 

# # #

#2025
