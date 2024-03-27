LG Named 2024 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year

SEOUL, March 27, 2024 – LG Electronics (LG) has been named 2024 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and U.S. Department of Energy. This honor recognizes LG’s exemplary commitment to fighting climate change and protecting the environment through leadership in ENERGY STAR certified products and promotions. This marks the 11th time since 2012 that LG has been named Partner of the Year.

“ENERGY STAR supports LG’s ‘Innovation for a Better Life’ brand mission, which means creating a better life for people and a better future for our planet through smart life solutions,” said Chris Jung, representative of LG North America Region. “2023 marked an inflection point for LG’s strategy to help drive the electrification movement across America with ENERGY STAR certified products – from heat-pump-enabled HVAC systems, water heaters and clothes dryers to induction cooktops and EV chargers, as well as energy storage and management systems – all enabling broader decarbonization goals.”

The EPA recognized LG for its robust participation in various ENERGY STAR campaigns and promotions, helping to educate tens of millions of American consumers about greener living with LG and ENERGY STAR, driving a record 8.3 billion consumer impressions. The 2024 Partner of the Year award recognizes a number of key LG ENERGY STAR accomplishments last year.

LG was the first to certify induction cooktops and ranges to the new ENERGY STAR cooking specification finalized in October 2023. LG also was ENERGY STAR Partner to certify dishwashers to the ENERGY STAR Version 7 specification, and all new models earned the “ENERGY STAR Most Efficient 2023” designation.

EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan congratulated LG and other ENERGY STAR award winners for “innovation and leadership in delivering cost-effective energy efficient solutions that create jobs, address climate change, and contribute to a healthier environment for all.” He said, “President Biden’s Investing in America agenda creates unprecedented opportunity to build a clean energy economy, and private sector partners through programs like ENERGY STAR are leading the way.”

Each year, the ENERGY STAR program honors a select group of businesses and organizations that have made outstanding contributions to energy efficiency and the transition to a clean energy economy. ENERGY STAR award winners lead their industries in the production, sale and adoption of energy-efficient products, homes, buildings, services and strategies. These efforts have saved more than 5 trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity over the past 30 years.

# # #