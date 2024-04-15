LG OLED evo TVs Receive Eco-Friendly Certification for Fourth Consecutive Year

SEOUL, April 16, 2024 — LG Electronics (LG) continues to receive recognition for its steadfast commitment to sustainability and eco-conscious practices. LG 2024 OLED evo TVs achieved Reducing CO21 and Measured CO22 certifications from the Carbon Trust3 and Environmentally Evaluated Mark4 from Société Générale de Surveillance SA (SGS), marking the fourth consecutive year of consistent acknowledgement for LG’s ESG initiatives. LG’s newest OLED TVs have also earned their second successive Recycled Content certification5, further demonstrating LG’s sense of environmental responsibility.

The Carbon Trust works to usher the globe into a future of zero carbon emission by assessing the environmental impact of a product’s entire life cycle, from production and distribution to use and disposal. SGS certification focuses on resource efficiency and the presence of hazardous substances, while Intertek measures the percentage of recycled materials used. The organizations’ respective approaches promote responsible consumption practices across diverse industries and contribute to the broader goal of sustainability worldwide.

Notably, the self-lit nature of LG OLED TVs garners significant attention in stringent sustainability evaluations. Unlike LCD TVs, LG OLED TVs do not require a backlight, meaning a simpler structure and fewer necessary components. For instance, LG’s 65-inch OLED evo, made of ultra-light composite fiber, uses 60 percent less plastic than a typical LCD TV of the same screen size and weighs 20 percent less.

Based on the estimated sales of LG OLED TVs this year, the total amount of plastic used in LG OLED TVs from 2022 to 2024 is expected to be 45,000 tons lower than that of LCD TVs sold during the same period. The reduction in plastic usage will lead to a decrease in carbon emissions of approximately 234,000 tons a year, equivalent to the carbon dioxide absorbed by a 30-year-old pine forest. This number translates to one-third of the area of Seoul or about 31,000 soccer fields.

Recycled plastics account for about 20 percent of the plastic used in the manufacturing of all LG TVs, including OLED TVs, equal to around 4,000 tons of recycled waste plastic annually.

Beyond environmental activities, LG’s various ESG initiatives have received praise from reputable domestic and international organizations. In 2023, LG was named in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World) for the twelfth year in a row. The DJSI World ranks in the top ten percent of the largest 2,500 global companies based on their long-term economic, environmental, social and governance practices. The company’s inclusion on this prestigious list for twelve consecutive years is a significant milestone, as LG is the sole South Korean company in the Leisure Equipment & Products and Consumer Electronics industry category to achieve this feat.

Furthermore, LG has received the ‘Comprehensive A grade’ from the ESG Evaluation and Rating Announcement of Korea ESG Standards Institute (KCGS) for three years running, and last year, the company earned its fourth back-to-back ‘A’ rating from the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) ESG Rating.

“LG OLED TVs lead the market as the ultimate choice for premium viewing experiences, while also going beyond to set the bar for ESG standards,” said Baik Seon-pill, leader of the LG Home Entertainment Company’s Product Planning Division. “LG will remain devoted to continuing efforts toward creating a better planet for all.”

1 77/65/55-inch LG OLED evo G4 models.

2 97/83-inch LG OLED evo G4 models and all LG OLED evo C4 models.

3 Only applies to listed products sold in markets/regions participating in the Carbon Trust’s labeling program.

4 All LG OLED evo G4 and C4 models.

5 All LG OLED evo G4 and C4 models.