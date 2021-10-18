Sustainably Chic

According to the Consumers Adaptation to Sustainability in Fashion report jointly published by BCG and Vogue Polska in May, 75 percent of Poles consider sustainable development an important issue, yet more than half of those surveyed only associated the recycling and upcycling processes with sustainable fashion. The study also suggested that one in four typically do not buy organically-produced clothing on account of their higher prices and doubts about the quality. At the same time, the clothing, footwear and accessories manufacturing industry is responsible for 5 percent of carbon dioxide emissions and 20 percent of global wastewater.