LG’s Endangered Species Awareness Campaign Continues With the Bald Eagle

Achievements 05/07/2024

To celebrate Earth Day 2024, LG USA launched the LG Endangered Species Series, a 3D anamorphic experience featured on the company’s Times Square billboard in New York City. This digital out-of-home (OOH) campaign, set to run throughout 2024, aims to spotlight the world’s most vulnerable and endangered species, emphasizing the importance of protecting both endangered and recovered species. LG also seeks to inspire K-12 students to engage with conservation efforts through partnerships with Discovery Education and the National Wildlife Federation.

A picture of the 3D anamorphic experience on Times Square's billboard with the word 'LG in Times Square'

In honor of Independence Day on July 4, LG unveiled the bald eagle, America’s national bird and a symbol of freedom, as the second animal in the series.

A picture of the Times Square billboard with the 3D eagle on it

The new 3D campaign video addresses habitat loss, showing the bald eagle journeying from New York to the Grand Canyon in search of a new home. This installment follows the successful debut of the snow leopard campaign, which has garnered nearly 3 million views since its launch in April.

A picture of a young boy looking at the camera through a telescope

To broaden awareness of endangered species, LG teamed up with another American icon, the New York Yankees of Major League Baseball. During the Yankees’ home games from July 2-4, LG hosted a table at Yankee Stadium where the first 250 children aged 14 and under each day received gift bags containing a bald eagle plush toy and binoculars for bird watching.

A picture of a group of boys infront of an LG backdrop holding LG goods

Additionally, 10 of these bags included a baseball autographed by a current or former Yankees player. Visitors to the table could also interact with National Wildlife Federation experts and take photos with an artistic rendering of a bald eagle’s six-foot wingspan.

A close-up picture of a child writing on a paper regarding LG's bald eagle campaign

LG is dedicated to creating a more sustainable planet and, as a part of this commitment, will be aiding the National Wildlife Federation in planting native trees. These trees will create wildlife habitats, prevent soil erosion and increase canopy coverage in communities across the United States.

An illustration of images of animals with logo of Discovery Education and LG

The LG Endangered Species Series will continue throughout the year, featuring animals like the Galapagos sea lion and reindeer. Together with global education specialist Discovery Education, LG remains committed to raising awareness for endangered species through the distribution of educational material online for free. Standards-aligned digital resources on the bald eagle and other animals from the LG Endangered Species Series are readily available for educators and students through Discovery Education at endangered-species-series.discoveryeducation.com.

 

# # #

 

#2024
