Making Everyday Home Products More Accessible

Most everyone agrees that technology and innovation have made our lives immensely easier and more productive. Two decades ago, working and studying from home was an entirely different experience without broadband, smartphones or Zoom. But there has been a need to make such technological innovation more accessible to everyone.



As part of the company’s new ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) initiatives covering human rights, LG is committing to making its home appliances more accessible to the physically challenged. The new vertical laundry solution, WashTower, will be the first appliance from LG to include audio instructions and braille overlays. LG will increase the number of more accessible home appliance products and markets over the course of the year, starting with the enhanced WashTower and CordZero M9 robot vacuum cleaner.