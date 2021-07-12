Making Greener Choices in Everyday Life

What’s more, LG upgraded its DUAL Inverter Heat Pump dryer lineup by switching refrigerants from R314A to R290 – one of the lowest-GWP refrigerants currently available. LG dryers meet the high standards of TÜV Rheinland required for Green Product certification thanks to their sustainable use of resources and climate change mitigation.

The restoration of our ecosystem is everyone’s responsibility. Governments, businesses, communities and individuals across the world all have a vital part to play and there’s no better time to begin our eco-friendly mission than today. It’s time to make those small, smarter changes to everyday life that will help make a better tomorrow possible.

# # #

* Availability of TrueSteam™ on dryer products vary by region.

Dishwasher certified by Korea Testing & Research Institute for reducing 99.9 percent of Escherichia coli, Listeria monocytogenes and Salmonella Typhimurium operating on Sanitizing Wash cycle (3-4 times final rinsing and steam emission) for 39 minutes.

Dryer tested by Korean Apparel Testing and Research Institute (KATRI) showing Steam Hygiene option sanitizes 99.99 percent of harmful bacteria including Staphylococcus aureus, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Pneumococcal bacillus in 6.4 kilograms load (international test standard).

Styler endorsed by the British Allergy Foundation (BAF) for reducing live house dust mite and bacteria with Sanitary Normal cycle, and viruses (H3N2, H1N1, PEV, IBRV, ICHV, PEDV, MHV, and hCoV-229E) with Sanitary Heavy Duty cycle. Certified as an asthma and allergy friendly® appliance by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA).

Certified by Korea Apparel Testing & Research Institute (KATRI) comparing results using Refresh cycle.