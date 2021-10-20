Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Making Life Better Through Low Impact Living

Achievements 20/10/2021
Making Life Better Through Low Impact Living

Photo Credit: Karsten Würth on Unsplash

One of the topics today’s consumers are most interested in is how we can be kinder to our planet while still living our daily lives. This expectation also carries over to companies and organizations as ultimately we are all in this together. As part of LG’s Life’s Good Campaign, LG is collaborating with British influencer Immy Lucas, creator of the YouTube channel Sustainably Vegan and environmental movement, The Low Impact Movement, to create a video showcasing a more sustainable way of living.

Making Life Better Through Low Impact Living

As an environmental influencer and creator, Immy creates content around sustainability, eating seasonally and zero waste living. She wanted to marry the two ideas by choosing locally grown food that’s in season, rather than “vegan” foods that had been shipped around the world. She tries to share accessible and easy ways to live sustainably.

Making Life Better Through Low Impact Living

An extension of the Life’s Good Film Project, the jointly produced Life’s Good: Environment video highlights how small changes can make a big difference in the environment. The four-minute video weaves together footage from the Life’s Good Film Project with compelling new content that encourages everyone to play their part in protecting this planet.

Making Life Better Through Low Impact Living

This new video consists of four chapters: Life’s ConnectedLife’s Delicious, Life’s Regenerative and Life’s Good When We Learn and Teach Others. The message is for people to come together as a global community and take small steps to adopt a lower impact lifestyle for a more sustainable future, at the same time emphasizing the importance of protecting the world’s ecosystems.

Making Life Better Through Low Impact Living

“If we want future generations to inherit a healthy planet, one that’s capable of sustaining and nurturing them, it is essential that all of us make some changes in our lives today,” said Immy. “Through small adjustments in how we live, we can help ensure life’s good for our children, and for their children too.”

Making Life Better Through Low Impact Living

Starting today, the trailer for Life’s Good: Environment will be viewable on LG’s digital billboards in New York City’s Times Square and London’s Piccadilly Circus. The entire video is also available on LG’s global YouTube channel and Instagram account where additional information on LG’s 2021 Life’s Good campaign can also be found.

 

# # #

#2021
