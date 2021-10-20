Making Life Better Through Low Impact Living

One of the topics today’s consumers are most interested in is how we can be kinder to our planet while still living our daily lives. This expectation also carries over to companies and organizations as ultimately we are all in this together. As part of LG’s Life’s Good Campaign, LG is collaborating with British influencer Immy Lucas, creator of the YouTube channel Sustainably Vegan and environmental movement, The Low Impact Movement , to create a video showcasing a more sustainable way of living.