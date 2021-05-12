Making the Net-Zero Journey With Committed European Partners

As part of its sustainability and social responsibility strategy in Portugal, LG is working in partnership with the European Recycling Platform (ERP) to combat electronic waste, a 53.6 million metric ton global problem . A recent study conducted by LG in Portugal found that although two-thirds of residents recycled electrical equipment, many still kept old appliances and devices at home as emergency backup, preventing these products from getting a second life. So to encourage people to turn in their old electronics, LG Portugal, in conjunction with ERP Portugal and Startup Lisboa , hosted the e-Waste Open Innovation challenge, which challenged local companies, groups and clubs to come up with ideas to help tackle the problem of e-waste.