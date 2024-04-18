Promoting Social Inclusion by Harnessing Universal Love for Cooking

The focus of the event was on the joy of cooking together. As they cooked as a team, LG StanbyME provided assistance by displaying cooking tutorials and entertainment. In fact, it proved to be so useful that LG donated two of them to DAS HAUS soon after. The contact was made through nestwärme e.V., an association that supports families with chronically or terminally ill children and children with disabilities. As a token of gratitude, LG also donated an LG StanbyME to a children’s hospice of nestwärme e.V.’s choice. But the generosity did not stop there, as LG and Gina raffled off five devices to social clubs and organizations through Instagram.