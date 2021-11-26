Proving That Indoor Comfort and Sustainability Can Coexist

Other LG innovations on exhibit at the show included the LG Energy Storage System (ESS) and Building Energy Control (BECON), a powerful duo that together create a total energy management solution for businesses. Also on display was the LG 4-Way DUAL Vane Cassette which employs UVnano technology and an antibacterial drain pan to enhance the hygiene of the unit and the airflow produced.1

LG showcased its first GHP Hybrid Heat Pump system air conditioner, a cost-effective option for educational and governmental facilities. LG’s hybrid solution combines the advantages of electric- and gas-powered climate control systems to deliver superb performance while reducing the cost of cooling and heating.2