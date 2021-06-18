Putting the Spotlight on Athletes of East Africa

Winners to date include tennis star Angela Okutoyi and basketball player Tylor Okari Ongwae who were both awarded LG Instaview refrigerators in recognition of their amazing achievements on their respective courts. Boxer Elly Ajowi received an LG NanoCell TV while Ruth Chepng’etich, who recently set the world record for the half marathon, received an LG AI DD washing machine for her contribution to the sport. Earlier this week marathoner Titus Ekiru was named the latest winner which included the prize of an LG SolarDOM oven.

“This award has really motivated me to do well in my next race in Tokyo so I can hopefully bring back another medal for Kenya,” said Chepng’etich.