Stronger Together, Supporting Families Affected by Autism

Even while the home-bound lifestyle has been an adjustment for everyone, it has proved particularly challenging for children with Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD) and their families. Having to study and keep up with the required schoolwork without the help of professional educators and their usual classroom environments cannot by easy for any students. Providing round-the-clock care and support while working remotely has especially placed the parents of kids with ASD under considerable stress.

Since 2008, French organization Sur les bancs de l’école has dedicated itself to helping children with ASD and their families to overcome educational and life challenges. Currently it is supporting 200 affected youth and their loved ones in France. In recognition of Sur les bancs de l’école’s valuable work, LG SIGNATURE recently held an online charity auction ‘STRONGER TOGETHER’, for children with ASD in Paris from July 8 to July 18.