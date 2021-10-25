Thanking Korean War Veterans in Africa

So as part of its ongoing Life’s Good: Hope Village campaign in Ethiopia, LG initiated a project to provide comfortable and sanitary housing, improved water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) to families of Ethiopian soldiers who fought beside Koreans during the Korean War. A total of 13 houses were built with walls and floors made of concrete to resist heavy winds and storms, much sturdier than traditional mud and wood. The two and three bedroom homes all had access to a new communal lavatory and kitchen as well. The new homeowners were presented with keys to their homes at a handover ceremony last month. At the event, South Korean Ambassador Kang Seok-hee applauded LG’s initiative in improving relations between Ethiopia and South Korea.