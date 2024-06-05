We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
[World Environment Day with LG🌱] Embracing World Environment Day: LG Leads the Way for #GenerationRestoration
Since 2000, droughts have increased worldwide by 29 percent. If this trend isn’t halted or reversed, it is likely that severe water shortages will impact more than three-quarters of the global population by 2050.1 World Environment Day 2024 (June 5) – with the slogan “Our land. Our future. We are #GenerationRestoration.” – is focused on the importance of land restoration, combating desertification, and enhancing resilience against droughts.
To successfully confront and overcome such immense environmental challenges, it is vital for companies, especially those with a global presence, to step up and lead the way. As an organization that is concerned with the wellbeing of people and the planet, LG proactively integrates responsible practices and technologies into its operations worldwide, aiming to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030. The company also supports a better future by developing energy-efficient home appliances and participating in land restoration efforts around the world.
Heat Pump Technology: Steps Towards Energy-Efficient Living
Energy-efficient home appliances and technologies are central to LG’s decarbonization efforts. By employing state-of-the-art core components, including heat pumps, the company’s appliances and HVAC systems help households reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions resulting from the use of home appliances.2 With its cutting-edge innovations, the company is helping consumers to reduce their energy usage and carbon footprint, which in turn contributes to the critical task of pushing back against climate change.
Global and Generational Commitment to the Environment
Beyond delivering technological advancements for the home, LG is very much involved in land and ecosystem restoration projects. These include tree-planting campaigns in many countries, including Indonesia and Spain. In 2023, LG Indonesia celebrated its 32nd anniversary by partnering with Jakarta’s Natural Resources Conservation to plant 32,000 trees across Jakarta, Kalimantan and Sumatra. Launched in Spain in 2017, LG Spain’s Smart Green project aims to plant 47 million trees across the country, bringing the beauty of nature back into cities such as Madrid and Malaga.
The reduction of food waste also plays a crucial role in supporting land restoration efforts, as it helps to conserve resources and reduce the pressure on landfills. Last month, to underscore the environmental impact of food production and disposal, LG Indonesia partnered with the National Food Agency and Prasetiya Mulya University to distribute 3,000 no-waste bulgogi lunchboxes in Jakarta and Tangerang. Aimed at addressing the issue of severe food waste in Indonesia, where over 23 million tons of food are thrown away annually, the partnership has highlighted LG’s commitment to alleviating hunger and accelerating the implementation of effective waste-reduction strategies.
Product Encouraging Responsible Food Practices and Reducing Waste
The LG InstaView™ French Door refrigerator exemplifies the company’s efforts to help reduce food waste and household resource consumption. The fridge features a unique mirrored InstaView panel that allows users to see inside without opening the door, preventing the escape of cold air and conserving energy. Additionally, the company’s LINEARCooling™ and DoorCooling+™ technologies ensure the fridge maintains a uniform temperature, extending food freshness to help keep items from going off before they can be used by.3
Through its products, practices and proactive initiatives, LG will continue to promote the efficient and responsible use of resources, striving constantly to realize its inspiring vision for a Better Life for All.
1 www.unccd.int/news-stories/stories/latest-climate-report-underscores-urgent-need-act-drought
2 According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) – Annual Energy Outlook, residential energy use by home appliances such as washers, dryers, and refrigerators accounts for 12 percent of the total residential energy use. HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning) accounts for 57 percent of total energy use at home, with space heating at 32 percent, water heating at 14 percent, and space cooling at 11 percent.
3 LINEARCooling sends cool air throughout the refrigerator compartment more frequently than a conventional cooling system, helping maintain a smaller temperature fluctuation range of ±0.5 degrees Celsius. Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal test method, measuring the time it took to achieve a 5 percent weight loss rate for pak choi on the shelf in the fresh produce compartment of the LG LINEARCooling model GSXV91NSAE. Results may vary depending on the actual usage environment.