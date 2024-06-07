[World Environment Day with LG🌱] Inspiring a New Generation of Beekeepers: Living in Harmony With Bees

The honey bee’s impact on the global ecosystem extends far beyond the confines of its hive. Through pollination, bees contribute to the growth of plants, the thriving of habitats and the sustenance of animals. Recognizing the vital role of bees, the United Nations has designated May 20 as World Bee Day. The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) supports this initiative, emphasizing that bees pollinate 71 out of the 100 crop species that provide 90 percent of the world’s food.

As a leading corporate citizen committed to combating climate change, LG is dedicated to creating a more sustainable planet through its ‘Better Life for All’ vision. In addition to adhering to local environmental protection policies, LG fulfills its social responsibilities as a global company by preserving local biodiversity and fostering sustainable ecosystems.