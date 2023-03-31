A Vision for the Future Smart Home: LG ThinQ at the Connectivity Standards Alliance Conference

Zero Home Labor, the Future of Smart Home

Built around its three core pillars, LG ThinQ is delivering better user experiences that will ultimately lead to the realization of the Zero Labor Home, LG’s vision for the future of the smart home.

In the Zero Labor Home, LG ThinQ is the quiet, always-present household assistant that learns the patterns of one’s daily life, making suggestions and proactively managing chores as well as tasks so that it is easy to relax and enjoy spending time in an optimized living environment. Without the user having to do a thing, the ThinQ connected-air conditioner can turn itself on and operate at the ideal air volume and temperature while the air purifier and robot vacuum cleaner automatically swing into action to keep the air and floor inside the home clean. To keep household energy consumption in check, users can monitor how much power their devices are using – individually and collectively – in real time via the ThinQ app. Additionally, once a user has registered an LG appliance on ThinQ, each subsequent LG appliance they purchase will automatically be connected under their ThinQ profile, saving time and hassle.2