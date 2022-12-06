LG Presents Wise Heating for a Warm, Energy-Efficient Winter

Smart Temperature Management

All LG Therma V solutions come with a remote control, while several models feature an integrated control panel where you can easily view a range of operational information – such as current mode and indoor temperature – and change settings as needed. The company’s solutions can also be remotely controlled from the LG ThinQ app, so you can have the perfect temperature awaiting you after a hard day at the office or make sure the heating is set to low when you’re away on vacation.

Enjoy a warmer winter at home this year, and every year, with a convenient, efficient heating system that’s better for the planet and for your wallet.

1 For types of heat pumps, refer to www.lg.com/global/business/hvac-blog/which-heat-pump-type-is-right-for-me .

2 Energy Label rating is based on COMMISSION DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) No 811/2013. Energy rating may vary depending on the LG Therma V model.