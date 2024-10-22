Corporate Value-up Program Announcement

SEOUL, Oct. 22, 2024 – LG Electronics (LG) has announced its Corporate Value-up Program, a comprehensive plan that includes mid- to long-term business goals and strategies aimed at enhancing enterprise value. The program also outlines policies and plans to enhance shareholder value and future returns.

LG believes that sustained growth is the key to enhancing enterprise value. Guided by its “Future Vision 2030,” which focuses on evolving into a future-oriented business structure and achieving sustainable growth, the company is consistently working on transforming its business portfolio.

The goal is to achieve KRW 100 trillion in revenue and meet its “Triple Seven” targets: a 7 percent average annual growth rate, a 7 percent operating profit rate and an enterprise multiple (EV/EBITDA) of 7. By 2030, LG expects that the transformed business portfolio areas will account for 52 percent of total sales and 76 percent of operating profit, with an aim for a return on equity (ROE) of over 10 percent by 2027.

The shareholder return policy included in this value-up program will be applied for three years, from the 2024 business year to the 2026 business year. It will utilize more than 25 percent of the consolidated net income based on controlled shares (excluding one-off non-recurring profit) for shareholder returns.

To enhance shareholder value, the company will continuously review incinerating current treasury shares and explore further buyback options.

