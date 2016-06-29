We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
2016 LG OLED TV ICELAND AURORA: TEASER
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7WOTuprjdQg
Perfect Black reveals Perfect Nature
Inspiring you to discover the nature of Aurora against the Perfect Black.
The professional astro photographer looking for a pure, dark night sky,
Unbox Therapy delivering the pure black sky through the LG OLED TV setup,
A performance by beloved Icelandic musicians, the Aurora comes sensationally alive on LG OLED TVs.
Your dreams come true through the miracles as displayed by LG OLED TVs