We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Epilogue of MWC 2015
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5eY9g1GErk4&feature=youtu.be
Here’s an easy all-in-one view of the LG Mobile product lineup for this year’s MWC! Check out the epilogue, plus behind-the-scenes extras, of LG Mobile at the MWC 2015.
Hope you enjoy the fun, final moments with us and see you again next year!
MWC 2015 : 2nd-5th March 2015 @ Barcelona, Spain.
For more information on LG and the MWC 2015, visit:
http://plus.google.com/+LGMobileHQ
http://www.facebook.com/LGMobile
http://instagram.com/lgmobileglobal