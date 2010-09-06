We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
3D FAÇADE SHOW AT IFA 2010
A group photo of men and women wearing LG Optimus T-shirts at the LG Optimus One event in Kulturbrauerei, Berlin.
The anticipation builds among a packed crowd waiting for the LG Optimus One event in Kulturbrauerei, Berlin, to begin.
The logo of LG Electronics projected onto the façade in Kulturbrauerei to highlight LG’s upcoming smartphone, the LG Optimus One.
Two attendees take a selfie with an android doll and LG Optimus One balloons, while leaving the event.
A clear image of an animal’s eye is projected onto the façade in Kulturbrauerei while spectators watch on in amazement.
Three spectators watch on as grand images are projected onto the façade in Kulturbrauerei, the cultural heart of Berlin.