CES 2017: BOOTH IMAGES
Three LG cordless vacuum cleaners in three different colors on display at LG's CES 2017 booth
Close-up view of LG TONE Flex Premium Bluetooth headset on display at LG's CES 2017 booth
Close view of the LG gram laptop display zone with a model of its lineup being weighed to demonstrate its light weight at the LG display zone at CES 2017
Close-up view of two LG ProBeam HF80JA home projectors on display at LG's CES 2017 booth
Visitors look up at the OLED screens of the LG OLED Tunnel at LG's CES 2017 booth
Inside view of the Smart ThinQ demonstration zone at LG's CES 2017 booth
Close view of an LG SIGNATURE Washing Machine at LG's CES 2017 booth
Two LG TwinWash washing machines with the SideKick feature are on display at LG's CES 2017 booth.
A woman stands under the LG OLED Tunnel which is set up at the entrance of LG's CES 2017 booth.
Close view of an LG SIGNATURE Washing Machine at LG's CES 2017 booth
Visitors stand underneath LG OLED Tunnel and look up the screens.
The LG gram laptop computer is weighed on a scale at LG's CES 2017 booth.
A close view of an LG soundbar with the Dolby Atmos capabilities at LG's CES 2017 booth
A close view of the LG UltraWide UHD 4K monitor on display at LG's CES 2017 booth
A close view of three LG UHD 4K monitors set up side by side in a vertical position at LG's CES 2017 booth
Close view an LG SIGNATURE Washing Machine at LG's CES 2017 booth