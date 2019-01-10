We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
CES2019: LG Booth
Display zone for the LG gram 2-in-1 laptop computer, there is one LG gram 2-in-1 model floating on a cloud prop while visitors to the zone test out the laptops.
CES attendees walk around the LG HE display zone, looking at an LG SIGNATURE OLED TV W on the wall.
Far shot of a demonstration session for LG's CLOi commercial robots with attendees watching a presentation at the company's CES 2019 booth
Front view of the display zone for the LG CLOi commercial robots, there are a number of visitors browsing the spec information displays.
Numerous CES attendees test out the new features of LG's smartphones including LG V40 ThinQ
Two women look at and try out a display of LG’s Moving Hanger technology at the LG Styler display zone.
Some CES attendees try out the turntables and crossfaders on LG’s XBOOM Speaker.