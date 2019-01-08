Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
CES2019: LG Press Conference

08/01/2019

David VanderWall, Senior Vice President of Marketing at LG Electronics USA and Tim Alessi Senior Director of Product Marketing for Home Entertainment Products at LG Electronics USA are onstage discussing the LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R at LG's CES 2019 Press Conference while a number of reporters take pictures of the TV.

Far shot of the CES 2019 LG Press Conference with a pair of male and female models onstage posing while reporters are recording and taking pictures

Side view of the CES 2019 LG Press Conference with a pair of male and female models onstage posing while reporters are recording and taking pictures

David VanderWall, Senior Vice President of Marketing at LG Electronics USA and Tim Alessi Senior Director of Product Marketing for Home Entertainment Products at LG Electronics USA are onstage discussing the LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R at LG's CES 2019 Press Conference while putting the TV between them.

David VanderWall, Senior Vice President of Marketing at LG Electronics USA and Tim Alessi Senior Director of Product Marketing for Home Entertainment Products at LG Electronics USA introduce the LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R at LG's CES 2019 Press Conference while putting the TV between them.

David VanderWall, Senior Vice President of Marketing at LG Electronics USA and Tim Alessi Senior Director of Product Marketing for Home Entertainment Products at LG Electronics USA are onstage demonstrate the half-rolled display position of the LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R at LG's CES 2019 Press Conference while putting the TV between them.

Qualcomm Senior Vice President Jim Tran discusses the partnership with LG for the enhanced 5G technology at LG's CES 2019 Press Conference.

