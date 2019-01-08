We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
CES2019: LG Press Conference
David VanderWall, Senior Vice President of Marketing at LG Electronics USA and Tim Alessi Senior Director of Product Marketing for Home Entertainment Products at LG Electronics USA are onstage discussing the LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R at LG's CES 2019 Press Conference while a number of reporters take pictures of the TV.
Far shot of the CES 2019 LG Press Conference with a pair of male and female models onstage posing while reporters are recording and taking pictures
Side view of the CES 2019 LG Press Conference with a pair of male and female models onstage posing while reporters are recording and taking pictures
David VanderWall, Senior Vice President of Marketing at LG Electronics USA and Tim Alessi Senior Director of Product Marketing for Home Entertainment Products at LG Electronics USA are onstage discussing the LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R at LG's CES 2019 Press Conference while putting the TV between them.
David VanderWall, Senior Vice President of Marketing at LG Electronics USA and Tim Alessi Senior Director of Product Marketing for Home Entertainment Products at LG Electronics USA introduce the LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R at LG's CES 2019 Press Conference while putting the TV between them.
David VanderWall, Senior Vice President of Marketing at LG Electronics USA and Tim Alessi Senior Director of Product Marketing for Home Entertainment Products at LG Electronics USA are onstage demonstrate the half-rolled display position of the LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R at LG's CES 2019 Press Conference while putting the TV between them.
Qualcomm Senior Vice President Jim Tran discusses the partnership with LG for the enhanced 5G technology at LG's CES 2019 Press Conference.