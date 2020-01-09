We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
CES 2020: Dual Screen Zone
A front view of LG G8X ThinQ’s and Dual Screen’s main display at CES, with four devices placed in front of a large screen illustrating their limitless applications
A closer look at LG G8X ThinQ’s and Dual Screen’s CES 2020 zone, with big screens illustrating the multi-tasking prowess of the smartphone duo
A close-up of two LG G8X smartphones strapped into LG Dual Screen on display in front of a Qualcomm Snapdragon Elite Gaming sign at CES 2020