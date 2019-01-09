Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
CES 2020: Innovation Zone

09/01/2019

A view of the corner of LG’s 8K TV zone at CES 2020, with the company’s Mini LED and 8K NanoCell TVs on display

A view of LG’s OLED 8K TV zone at CES 2020, with the company’s 8K OLED TV lineup on display

A closer look at three UltraGear monitors being used side-by-side to create one ultra-wide display to play a racing game at LG’s CES 2020 booth

Two LG OLED AI ThinQ gaming TVs showcased in Las Vegas at CES 2020

A visitor uses three wide LG UltraGear monitors side-by-side to experience an immersive racing game setup at CES 2020 with record-breaking 1ms response rates

