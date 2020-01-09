Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
CES 2020: LG OLED Wave, LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R and The Fountain

09/01/2020

A wide-angle shot of LG Wave in the dark displaying colorful purple, yellow, orange and blues at CES 2020

A wide-angle shot of LG Wave in the dark displaying colorful purple, yellow, orange and blues at CES 2020

A wide-angle shot of LG Wave in the dark displaying the vibrant greens and blues of a rainforest at CES 2020

A wide-angle shot of LG Wave in the dark displaying the vibrant greens and blues of a rainforest at CES 2020

A wide-angle shot of LG Wave in the dark displaying hundreds of glowing lanterns rising into the night sky at CES 2020

A wide-angle shot of LG Wave in the dark displaying hundreds of glowing lanterns rising into the night sky at CES 2020

The front of the LG SIGNATURE OLED Zone with ten LG SIGNATURE Rollable TVs displayed, one in full view mode and the others concealed in their boxes

The front of the LG SIGNATURE OLED Zone with ten LG SIGNATURE Rollable TVs displayed, one in full view mode and the others concealed in their boxes

The front of the LG SIGNATURE OLED Zone with ten LG SIGNATURE Rollable TVs moving up and down with The Fountain exhibition

The front of the LG SIGNATURE OLED Zone with ten LG SIGNATURE Rollable TVs moving up and down with The Fountain exhibition

Ten LG SIGNATURE OLED R TVs, five hanging upside down, create an awe-inspiring display at the company’s CES 2020 booth

Ten LG SIGNATURE OLED R TVs, five hanging upside down, create an awe-inspiring display at the company’s CES 2020 booth

Ten LG SIGNATURE OLED R TVs, five of them hanging upside down, create an awe-inspiring display all in their full-view modes at the company’s CES 2020 booth

Ten LG SIGNATURE OLED R TVs, five of them hanging upside down, create an awe-inspiring display all in their full-view modes at the company’s CES 2020 booth

A closer look at three of the LG SIGNATURE Rollable TVs (R) being showcased in their full-view mode at the company’s CES 2020 booth

A closer look at three of the LG SIGNATURE Rollable TVs (R) being showcased in their full-view mode at the company’s CES 2020 booth