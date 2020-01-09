We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
CES 2020: LG OLED Wave, LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R and The Fountain
A wide-angle shot of LG Wave in the dark displaying colorful purple, yellow, orange and blues at CES 2020
A wide-angle shot of LG Wave in the dark displaying the vibrant greens and blues of a rainforest at CES 2020
A wide-angle shot of LG Wave in the dark displaying hundreds of glowing lanterns rising into the night sky at CES 2020
The front of the LG SIGNATURE OLED Zone with ten LG SIGNATURE Rollable TVs displayed, one in full view mode and the others concealed in their boxes
The front of the LG SIGNATURE OLED Zone with ten LG SIGNATURE Rollable TVs moving up and down with The Fountain exhibition
Ten LG SIGNATURE OLED R TVs, five hanging upside down, create an awe-inspiring display at the company’s CES 2020 booth
Ten LG SIGNATURE OLED R TVs, five of them hanging upside down, create an awe-inspiring display all in their full-view modes at the company’s CES 2020 booth
A closer look at three of the LG SIGNATURE Rollable TVs (R) being showcased in their full-view mode at the company’s CES 2020 booth