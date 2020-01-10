Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
CES 2020: LG Thinq Zone

10/01/2020

A visitor waves to her friends after using LG ThinQ’s Smart Door concept which was showcased at CES 2020

A visitor waves to her friends after using LG ThinQ’s Smart Door concept which was showcased at CES 2020

Another view of a visitor waving to her friends after using LG ThinQ’s Smart Door concept which was showcased at CES 2020

Another view of a visitor waving to her friends after using LG ThinQ’s Smart Door concept which was showcased at CES 2020

A rear side view of the Connected Car concept LG unveiled at CES 2020, which showcases the future of the car with the company’s leading LG ThinQ intelligence

A rear side view of the Connected Car concept LG unveiled at CES 2020, which showcases the future of the car with the company’s leading LG ThinQ intelligence

A front side view of LG’s Connected Car concept with two people sitting inside, which was unveiled at CES 2020 to highlight the future of cars via LG ThinQ

A front side view of LG’s Connected Car concept with two people sitting inside, which was unveiled at CES 2020 to highlight the future of cars via LG ThinQ

An LG representative takes a visitor through the Style Lab to see how well his clothes fit at the company’s CES 2020 LG ThinQ fit Collection booth

An LG representative takes a visitor through the Style Lab to see how well his clothes fit at the company’s CES 2020 LG ThinQ fit Collection booth

A front view of the LG ‘Style lab’ located in the company’s CES 2020 LG ThinQ fit Collection booth

A front view of the LG ‘Style lab’ located in the company’s CES 2020 LG ThinQ fit Collection booth

A close-up of the tablet and cameras used inside the LG ThinQ fit Collection’s Style Lab at CES 2020

A close-up of the tablet and cameras used inside the LG ThinQ fit Collection’s Style Lab at CES 2020

A front view of the ‘CLOi’s Table’ restaurant set up for CES 2020, with LG’s advanced robots from its CLOi lineup on display to visitors

A front view of the ‘CLOi’s Table’ restaurant set up for CES 2020, with LG’s advanced robots from its CLOi lineup on display to visitors

A closer look at the LG ‘CLOi’s Table’ restaurant with a server bot, and the LG CLOi CoBot ready to clean the dishes in the background, at CES 2020

A closer look at the LG ‘CLOi’s Table’ restaurant with a server bot, and the LG CLOi CoBot ready to clean the dishes in the background, at CES 2020

A closer view of the ClOi CoBots’ workstation inside the ‘CLOi’s Table’ restaurant set up at CES 2020

Visitors to the ‘ClOi’s Table’ restaurant watch on as one of LG’s CLOi CoBots prepares their meal

Visitors to the ‘ClOi’s Table’ restaurant watch on as one of LG’s CLOi CoBots prepares their meal