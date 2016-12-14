We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
HDR-COMPATIBLE 32-INCH UHD 4K MONITOR (MODEL 32UD99)
Front view of LG's HDR-compatible 32-inch UHD 4K monitor (model 32UD99)
Above view of LG's HDR-compatible 32-inch UHD 4K monitor rotated 10 degrees to the right
Front view of LG's HDR-compatible 32-inch UHD 4K monitor facing 10 degrees to the right