We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
CES2019: LG 8K OLED TV
Front view of the LG 8K OLED TV display zone with two 8K models at the company's booth during CES 2019
Two LG 8K NanoCell LCD TV models that are positioned the front and the back next to a rotating 8K promotional sign board
Front view of an LG 8K OLED TV set positioned on the right side of a promotional sign saying "World's First 8K OLED TV"
Side view of the display zone of LG's 8K OLED TV, the TV is to the left and a group of attendees on the right admire its excellent features.