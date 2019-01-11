We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
CES2019: LG SIGNATURE OLED R
-
Side view of LG SIGNATURE OLED TVR display zone with CES visitors viewing the display and taking pictures
Another view of LG SIGNATURE OLED TVR display zone with CES visitors viewing the display and taking pictures
Closer view of LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R display zone with CES visitors viewing the display and taking pictures
Close view of LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R display zone with the rollable OLED screen furling down into the control box
Concept image of the front LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R facing 10 degrees to the left at a darkened studio
Three LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R sets are set in three different stages of unfurling their rollable displays at a darkened studio.
A woman in bed watching an LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R at a bright, beachside mansion.
A woman looking out of the window while an LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R is at the foot of the bed displaying the music playlist.
A man looking out the window at the city skyline at night, an LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R is reflecting a picture of the skyline
A man is sitting on his couch looking at a nature scene on an LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R
A man is relaxing in a chair at night, watching a nature scene on an LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R
A man is browsing his bookshelf, an LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R enhances the environment by displaying photos on its screen