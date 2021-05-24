We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Ginormous 3D Artwork Celebrates the Intersection of Art and Technology
A passerby taking a picture of LG's massive, high-definition digital billboard in Time Square, New York displaying the artwork of David McLeod
LG's digital billboard in Time Square, New York displaying an animation for LG SIGNATURE OLED Z representing the infinite and rich color of the product
LG's digital billboard in Time Square, New York displaying an animation of plump grapes representing the function of LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar
LG's digital billboard in Time Square, New York displaying an animation representing the function of LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator
LG's digital billboard in Time Square, New York with an image of LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar against a purple background
LG's digital billboard in Time Square, New York with an image of LG SIGNATURE Washer and Dryer against a black background
LG's digital billboard in Time Square, New York with an image of LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator against a black background
LG's digital billboard in Time Square, New York displaying an animation representing the function of LG SIGNATURE Washer and Dryer
LG's digital billboard in Piccadilly Circus, London displaying an animation representing the function of LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator
A close-up photo of LG's digital billboard in Piccadilly Circus, London with an animation representing LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator
LG's digital billboard in Piccadilly Circus, London displaying an animation representing the function of LG SIGNATURE Washer and Dryer
A close-up photo of LG's digital billboard in Piccadilly Circus, London with an animation representing LG SIGNATURE Washer and Dryer
LG's digital billboard in Piccadilly Circus, London displaying an animation representing the function of LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar
A close-up photo of LG's digital billboard in Piccadilly Circus, London with an animation representing LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar
LG's digital billboard in Piccadilly Circus, London displaying an animation representing the function of LG SIGNATURE OLED R
A close-up photo of LG's digital billboard in Piccadilly Circus, London with an animation representing LG SIGNATURE OLED R