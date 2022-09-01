Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

IFA 2020: LG Virtual Exhibition

01/09/2022

Share this content

The virtual home cinema setup of the Home Entertainment Zone, which is fitted with LG’s latest OLED TV and soundbar to illustrate how the combination creates the most immersive movie viewing experiences to date

The virtual home cinema setup of the Home Entertainment Zone, which is fitted with LG’s latest OLED TV and soundbar to illustrate how the combination creates the most immersive movie viewing experiences to date

Home Entertainment’s virtual Gaming Zone boasting LG’s unrivaled displays for gamers in an immersive battlefield setting

Home Entertainment’s virtual Gaming Zone boasting LG’s unrivaled displays for gamers in an immersive battlefield setting

The online tour’s Virtual Sports Bar featuring many LG OLED TVs and its projector perfect for catching all the fast-paced sporting action live

The online tour’s Virtual Sports Bar featuring many LG OLED TVs and its projector perfect for catching all the fast-paced sporting action live

LG’s Gallery Design and Rollable TVs showcased inside the Redefining Space of the virtual tour

LG’s Gallery Design and Rollable TVs showcased inside the Redefining Space of the virtual tour

The LG XBOOM, LG SoundBar and LG Tone lineups complete a mesmerizing sound wave as part of the audio stop on LG’s virtual exhibition tour

The LG XBOOM, LG SoundBar and LG Tone lineups complete a mesmerizing sound wave as part of the audio stop on LG’s virtual exhibition tour

The living room of the Home Appliance and Air Solution’s virtual home, showing more information on LG’s PuriCare and DualCool lineups

The living room of the Home Appliance and Air Solution’s virtual home, showing more information on LG’s PuriCare and DualCool lineups

The laundry room of the Home Appliance and Air Solution’s virtual home, showing more information on LG’s WashTower, TwinWash, Styler, ArtCool air conditioner and more

The laundry room of the Home Appliance and Air Solution’s virtual home, showing more information on LG’s WashTower, TwinWash, Styler, ArtCool air conditioner and more

The dining room of the Home Appliance and Air Solution’s virtual home, showing more information on LG’s InstaView refrigerator, electronic cooktop, PuriCare water purifier and more

The dining room of the Home Appliance and Air Solution’s virtual home, showing more information on LG’s InstaView refrigerator, electronic cooktop, PuriCare water purifier and more