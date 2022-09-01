We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
IFA 2020: LG Virtual Exhibition
The virtual home cinema setup of the Home Entertainment Zone, which is fitted with LG’s latest OLED TV and soundbar to illustrate how the combination creates the most immersive movie viewing experiences to date
Home Entertainment’s virtual Gaming Zone boasting LG’s unrivaled displays for gamers in an immersive battlefield setting
The online tour’s Virtual Sports Bar featuring many LG OLED TVs and its projector perfect for catching all the fast-paced sporting action live
LG’s Gallery Design and Rollable TVs showcased inside the Redefining Space of the virtual tour
The LG XBOOM, LG SoundBar and LG Tone lineups complete a mesmerizing sound wave as part of the audio stop on LG’s virtual exhibition tour
The living room of the Home Appliance and Air Solution’s virtual home, showing more information on LG’s PuriCare and DualCool lineups
The laundry room of the Home Appliance and Air Solution’s virtual home, showing more information on LG’s WashTower, TwinWash, Styler, ArtCool air conditioner and more
The dining room of the Home Appliance and Air Solution’s virtual home, showing more information on LG’s InstaView refrigerator, electronic cooktop, PuriCare water purifier and more