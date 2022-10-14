We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Inventing Next-Level Art Experiences Through the Fusion of Art and Tech
-
extension : zipinventing-next-level-art-experiences-through-the-fusion-of-art-and-tech-2.zip
-
extension : imginventing-next-level-art-experiences-through-the-fusion-of-art-and-tech-2-desktop-01.jpg
-
extension : imginventing-next-level-art-experiences-through-the-fusion-of-art-and-tech-2-desktop-02.jpg
-
extension : imginventing-next-level-art-experiences-through-the-fusion-of-art-and-tech-2-desktop-03.jpg
-
extension : imginventing-next-level-art-experiences-through-the-fusion-of-art-and-tech-2-desktop-04.jpg
-
extension : imginventing-next-level-art-experiences-through-the-fusion-of-art-and-tech-2-desktop-05.jpg
-
extension : imginventing-next-level-art-experiences-through-the-fusion-of-art-and-tech-2-desktop-06.jpg
-
extension : imginventing-next-level-art-experiences-through-the-fusion-of-art-and-tech-2-desktop-07.jpg
-
extension : imginventing-next-level-art-experiences-through-the-fusion-of-art-and-tech-2-desktop-08.jpg
-
extension : imginventing-next-level-art-experiences-through-the-fusion-of-art-and-tech-2-desktop-09.jpg
Two visitors taking a closer look at LG OLED-powered “Into the Maze” installation by the German artist, Tobias Rehberger
LG OLED-powered “Into the Maze” installation by the German artist, Tobias Rehberger, at Frieze London 2022
LG OLED-powered “Into the Maze” installation by the German artist, Tobias Rehberger, at Frieze London 2022
LG OLED-powered “Into the Maze” installation by the German artist, Tobias Rehberger, at Frieze London 2022
LG OLED-powered “Into the Maze” installation by the German artist, Tobias Rehberger, at Frieze London 2022
LG OLED-powered “Into the Maze” installation by the German artist, Tobias Rehberger, at Frieze London 2022
LG OLED-powered “Into the Maze” installation by the German artist, Tobias Rehberger, at Frieze London 2022
Two visitors posing at LG OLED-powered “Into the Maze” installation by the German artist, Tobias Rehberger
Two visitors taking a closer look at LG OLED-powered “Into the Maze” installation by the German artist, Tobias Rehberger