CES 2017: PRODUCT IMAGES
Two LG InstaView Door-in-Door refrigerators in the LG display zone at CES 2017
The LG PuriCare Air Purifier in the LG display zone at CES 2017
An LG InstaView Door-in-Door refrigerator in the LG display zone at CES 2017
LG's InstaView Door-in-Door refrigerator featuring the Panorama View display screen in the LG display zone at CES 2017
The LG Smart ThinQ zone with LG's AI-powered smart home appliances at CES 2017
The LG Smart ThinQ zone with LG's AI-powered smart appliances and a large smartphone mock-up to demonstrate how to use an Smart ThinQ app to control appliances
A female attendant stands next to the LG PuriCare Air Purifier talking to conference attendees in the LG display zone at CES 2017.
Attendees at CES 2017 walk under the LG OLED Tunnel, admiring the high picture and sound quality of LG's OLED TVs.
A drove of attendees and reporters at CES 2017 look at the screen of the LG SIGNATURE OLED TV W at LG's booth.
Side view of LG SIGNATURE OLED TV W display with conference attendees examining its incredibly thin display at the model at CES 2017
Jo Seong-jin, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive of LG Electronics tests the sound quality of LG's new smartphone via headphones at the company's CES booth.
Front view of the LG SIGNATURE OLED TV W on display at LG's CES 2017 booth
Side view of the LG SIGNATURE OLED TV W at CES 2017
Side view of four sets of LG SIGNATURE OLED TV W placed abreast at LG's CES 2017 booth
Two LG SUPER UHD TV models on display at LG's CES 2017 booth
Close-up side view of four sets of the LG SIGNATURE OLED TV W positioned side by side at LG's CES 2017 booth
Three LG OLED TV models demonstrate the perfect colors and perfect black in a dark room at LG's CES 2017 booth.
Visitors look up at the displays of the LG OLED Tunnel and admire the incredible picture quality of OLED at LG's CES 2017 booth.
Close-up view of LG's K8 smartphone on display at the company's CES 2017 booth
Close-up front view of the LG K Series smartphones including the K4, K7, K8 and K10 models on display at LG's CES 2017 booth
Front view of LG's commercial robots including the Airport Guide Robot, Airport Cleaning Robot and Lawn Mowing Robot at LG's CES 2017 booth
LG's Lawn Mowing Robot on display at LG's CES 2017 booth
Close-up view of LG's CLOi Hub Robot on display at LG's CES 2017 booth
Close-up front view of LG's Airport Guide Robot on display at LG's CES 2017 booth