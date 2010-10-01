We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG CELEBRATES “THE WORLD ON YOUR TABLE”
Young-ha Lee, President and CEO of LG Electronics Home Appliance Company, stands at the front of the stage with two participating chefs while showing off LG’s innovative kitchen appliances.
To conclude the event, LG executives pose for a group photo with the 40 participating chefs from around the world.
Chefs in LG’s makeshift kitchen prepare culinary delights for attendees using LG’s innovative cooking appliances.