We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
APPLIANCE PRODUCTION LINES IN EUROPE
-
extension : zipPoland_Production_Facility.zip
-
extension : imgPoland_Production_Facility_01_10001.jpg
-
extension : imgPoland_Production_Facility_02_10001.jpg
-
extension : imgPoland_Production_Facility_03_10001.jpg
-
extension : imgPoland_Production_Facility_Opening_Ceremony_01_100011.jpg
-
extension : imgPoland_Production_Facility_Opening_Ceremony_02_100011.jpg
A staff member assembles washing machines on appliance production lines in Poland
Another image that shows a staff member assembles washing machines on appliance production lines in Poland
Many factory staff members assemble washing machines at an appliance manufacturing plant in Poland
A group of LG executives poses to celebrate on the launch of LG’s Home Appliance production facility in Poland.
Two executives holding up a traditional Korean painting which shows white tiger at the launch event of LG's HA production facility in Poland.