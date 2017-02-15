LG G6 OFFERS ULTIMATE USER CONVENIENCE AND PRODUCTIVITY WITH FULLVISION DISPLAY

SEOUL, Feb. 16, 2017 — LG Electronics (LG) will feature its new mobile UX 6.0 in its upcoming G6 smartphone specifically customized to maximize the advantages of the device’s expansive FullVision® display. LG G6 will feature a 5.7-inch QHD+ FullVision display (2,880 x 1,440) with an 18:9 screen aspect ratio that almost entirely fills the front of the smartphone. The dimensions of the phone are ergonomically designed to ensure maximum comfort and compatibility with existing and upcoming digital content.

The phone’s new UX maximizes the benefits of the FullVision display, providing the user with the ultimate convenience and advances, such as:

Differentiated experience for viewing content such as video clips and web surfing

Improved camera UX that maximizes the extra real estate provided by the 18:9 format display

Smartly designed GUI (Graphical User Interface) that enables the opening of two perfectly square windows side by side, delivering a more productive, better multitasking experience

A Differentiated Experience

The FullVision display in the LG G6 provides users with a new viewing experience. The large screen features an expanded top and bottom that allows users to view more information when surfing the web, or while reading e-books and provides a more immersive experience when users view videos or play games.

The LG G6 is expected to kick off an era of premium smartphones with 18:9 screen aspect ratios, which is why such a wide variety of films, apps and games tailored to the 18:9 aspect ratio is sharply rising. The smartphone includes a feature that allows users to view existing 16:9 ratio content easily in 18:9 format.

Enhanced Camera UX

The camera UX has been considerably enhanced thanks to the expansive 18:9 screen aspect ratio display in a way that increases the convenience and the fun. The expansive screen enables users to take and review photos simultaneously. LG UX 6.0 provides a Square Camera feature which divides the 18:9 display into two identical perfect squares. With this, users can shoot images in 1:1 format – a popular format on social media apps such as Instagram – and review them in the adjacent window. There is also new shooting mode called Food Mode that delivers high color quality and saturation ideal for, well, food. Users can create GIF files by combining anywhere from 2 and 100 pictures in a loop.

Advanced Multi-tasking

The LG G6 takes advantage of the expansive 18:9 display in many ways. Open a call reception window next to the calendar app or the photo gallery at the same time as the message app. Multiple square photographs can be connected together and viewed as a Collage Wallpaper on the lock screen. Type a memo on one side while surfing the web on the other. Inside the calendar app, turning the G6 horizontally will display the calendar in the left window while a detailed schedule will appear on the right. The combinations are endless.

“The LG G6 with FullVision was inspired by the philosophy of experts in the movie industry who believe that an 18:9 ratio screen would be the best solution for viewing both old and new cinematic content in the digital age,” said Juno Cho, president of the LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company. “We’ve not only embraced that philosophy in our newest smartphone but taken it to a whole new level by incorporating the 18:9 format in many other ways. I think users will appreciate the many ways we’ve made the LG G6 more productive.”

The LG G6 with UX 6.0 will be introduced to audiences worldwide at MWC 2017 in Barcelona, Spain on February 26. Click here for a video preview of the new LG UX 6.0.

